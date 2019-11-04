Months after sexual misconduct allegations hit the net, leading to his firing from The Chi and other productions, Jason Mitchell has told his side of the story.

Appearing on The Breakfast Club, Mitchell spoke with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy and maintained innocence in the discussion.

Mitchell stated despite the claims of castmates and The Chi officials there wasn’t anything that went on between him and co-star Tiffany Boone. Instead, he believes showrunner Ayanna Floyd spoke for Boone after she was fired from the show about a comment she made toward Mitchell. He would go on to applaud Boone and her character, believing that she would check him if there was an issue.

“She’s the epitome of a Black woman. She has no kids, she’s super successful, and if you try her, she will get you together right then and there, you know what I mean?” Mitchell said. “She not takin’ nothin,’ at all. I encourage people to be more like that, because had me and Tiffany ever had a situation where I don’t know, she might have felt sexually harassed, I can bet my bottom dollar, she would have told me about myself in that moment.”

Mitchell would go on to state there weren’t any efforts from show creator Lena Waithe on the show beyond initial HR workshops.

“That’s for pretty much every production. I believe every production does this. They have someone come in and they teach you all about the workplace. Teach you how you’re supposed to handle people and talk to people and all this. So there was no actual workshops between us.”

Mitchell would also state that Boone’s boyfriend visiting set was not in defense of her, but instead because family is brought to the show all the time.

You can view the discussion from the morning show below.