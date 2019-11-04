By: Dylan Kemp

Before mixtapes were dropped on Apple Music and Spotify and would get confused for full-length albums, someone could usually find what they were looking for on the My Mixtapez app. Well, now My Mixtapez is going beyond the app and will host its inaugural “Most Wanted” festival in Dallas, Texas. And set to the headline is no other than Houston’s own, Megan Thee Stallion.

The Hot Girl Summer pioneer was the first female artist to be signed to 300 entertainment back in 2018 and has had one hell of a breakout year. In May, she released her critically acclaimed mixtape Fever and controlled the charts over the summer with songs “Cash Shit” featuring DaBaby, peaking at number 36, and “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, peaking at number 11.

Just back in September, Megan had inked a new management deal with Roc Nation. Megan will headline the Most Wanted Festival with performances by Moneybagg Yo, Boosie Badazz, Polo G, NoCap and Black Fortune along with special guests.

The Most Wanted Festival will take place on December 13th at The Bomb Factory in Dallas Texas. You can cop your tickets here.