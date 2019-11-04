CNN reports that the Princeton Theological Seminary just received what is believed as the largest grant of $28 million for slavery reparations.

The money will be dispersed over a five year course. Additionally, they will give out five doctoral fellowships and 30 new scholarships to descendants of slaves.

The money will also be allocated to higher scholars and create programs dedicating to teaching the history of slavery. If you think that was a win, several locations on campus will be renamed after prominent African-American public figures. The renovations will cost $1 million a year. “These responses are intended as acts of repentance that will lead to lasting impact within our community,” John White, dean of students and vice president of student relations said. “This is the beginning of the process of repair that will be ongoing.”

The outlet reports that the university was not built by slaves and didn’t own slaves, however, they did benefit from slavery by receiving financial contributions Southern slave owners and members of congregation. “The Seminary’s ties to slavery are a part of our story,” M. Craig Barnes, the seminary’s president, said in a statement. “It is important to acknowledge that our founders were entangled with slavery and could not envision a fully integrated society.”