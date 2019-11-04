It’s been a rough few sporting events for President Donald Trump.
Trump made an appearance at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. His appearance was met similar to that at the World Series last week.
Prior to Trump arriving for the event, fans showed up outside of Madison Square Garden holding signs and chanting in protest.
Donald Trump just arrived to protests in NYC at @TheGarden– check out the signs he saw on the way in: #ImpeachAndRemove https://t.co/NGgnZmhHeC pic.twitter.com/vKhhcMSVx4
— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) November 3, 2019
Once Trump made his way inside, boos accompanied his entrance.
That sound you hear is @realDonaldTrump getting booed at #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/oklkQzGMpk
— Mitch Horowitz (@MitchHorowitz) November 3, 2019
Trump, who is facing at an impeachment inquiry by House Democrats, was joined at MSG by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, New York Rep. Peter King, and sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
The jeers marked the second time in a week that Trump was booed in public. Baseball fans heckled him at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, D.C., last Sunday, and fans at Nationals Park chanted, “Lock him up! when he was shown on the ballpark’s video screen.
Trump hosted UFC events decades ago when the sport was shunned by most venues and mainstream media.
“I would never say anything negative about Donald Trump because he was there when other people weren’t,” said Dana White, who spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention in support of Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign.
While the UFC may be thankful for Trump, their fans aren’t as much.