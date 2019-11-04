President Donald Trump Met With Boos and Protestors At UFC 244 Appearance

It’s been a rough few sporting events for President Donald Trump.

Trump made an appearance at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. His appearance was met similar to that at the World Series last week.

Prior to Trump arriving for the event, fans showed up outside of Madison Square Garden holding signs and chanting in protest.

Donald Trump just arrived to protests in NYC at @TheGarden– check out the signs he saw on the way in: #ImpeachAndRemove https://t.co/NGgnZmhHeC pic.twitter.com/vKhhcMSVx4 — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) November 3, 2019

Once Trump made his way inside, boos accompanied his entrance.

Trump, who is facing at an impeachment inquiry by House Democrats, was joined at MSG by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, New York Rep. Peter King, and sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

The jeers marked the second time in a week that Trump was booed in public. Baseball fans heckled him at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, D.C., last Sunday, and fans at Nationals Park chanted, “Lock him up! when he was shown on the ballpark’s video screen.