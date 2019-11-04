President Donald Trump is being sued by E Jean Carroll, a New York journalist who accused the president of raping her at a department store in the 1990s.

The Independent states Carroll is suing the president for defamation, stating he “smeared her integrity, honesty, and dignity” after she detailed her allegations earlier this year.

President Trump responded in New York Magazine in June, stating he never met the woman, although an image of him speaking with her surfaced online. He stated Carroll was a liar that was employed by the Democratic Party in efforts to tear down his reputation.

In the suit, Carroll is seeking damages for emotional pain and a negative impact on her career. The suit was filed by civil rights lawyer Roberta Kaplan stating Carroll wants “to obtain redress for those injuries and to demonstrate that even a man as powerful as Trump can be held accountable under the rule of law.”

Carroll also released a statement: