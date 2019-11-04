Words by: Amira Lawson

Rodney Reed has gone through over 21 years waiting for capital punishment for the 1996 homicide of Stacey Stites in Bastrop, Texas. Police say Reed attacked, assaulted and choked Stites, however, all evidence against Rodney Reed points to his innocence.

After the murder of Stacey Stites, Jimmy Fennell, a local cop in that area with a brutal history against women kidnapped a lady and explicitly attacked her while on obligation as a cop. He was indicted and condemned to 10 years in jail for this. In spite of sworn oaths from witnesses implying that Jimmy Fennell threatened to murder Stites in the past and that he has admitted to the wrongdoing, and manipulation of setting up Reed’s guiltlessness, all solicitations to assess new proof has been ineffective.

Reed is set to be executed on November 20. Celebrities like Meek Mill, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Dr Phil McGraw have stepped in to try and bring awareness to this case. Both Meek Mill

nor Kim Kardashian is a stranger to being a voice for prison reform and social injustice initiatives. “PLEASE @GovAbbott How can you execute a man when since his trial, substantial evidence that would exonerate Rodney Reed has come forward and even implicates the other person of interest. I URGE YOU TO DO THE RIGHT THING” the famous model tweeted.

Reed’s attorneys have filed for clemency in attempts to stop his execution along with the help of social media activists. Social media activist encourage readers to go onto FreeRodneyReed.com to sign a petition in efforts to stop the execution, just 16 days before its scheduled date.