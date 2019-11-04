Sony Animation has revealed there will be a sequel to the Oscar-winning animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The news came on Twitter when the official movie account tweeted a short video with the release date of April 8, 2022.

The teaser video appears to be made up of numerous iterations of the Miles Morales Spidey logo. Given that the Spider-Verse features alternate universe versions of different Spider-characters, this teaser could be hinting we’ll be meeting alternate versions of Miles Morales himself.

The announcement comes after Sony and Marvel resolved their differences and officially announced a third Spider-Man film. A resolution in part credited to Tom Holland.

The uniquely-animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is widely regarded as one of the best adaptions of the Spider-Man comic series. Set in “another universe, that looks and sounds like yours, but it’s not,” the first film focuses on Miles Morales, a Brooklyn teen, voiced by Shameik Moore. Growing into his role as Spider-Man, Morales is mentored by Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse not only is a fan-favorite swing into the Spidey universe, but it also proved to be awards season gold as well. Spider-Verse won the Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Animated Movie.