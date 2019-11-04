Canelo Alvarez beat Sergey Kovalev on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with an 11th-round knockout that came out of nowhere.

The fight between the men was narrow by most accounts, with some writers having Kovalev ahead through 10 rounds and others seeing Alvarez as the leader. Either way, the fight did not feature many big power punches or much activity.

That all changed rapidly in the 11th.

Alvarez caught Kovalev with a massive left hook that dazed his opponent. Canelo finished him off with a right that sent Kovalev into the ropes and nearly knocked him out of the ring.

Alvarez impressively has now captured the WBO light heavyweight title, marking the fourth weight class in which he has been a champion. He’s 53-1-2 with 36 KOs. Kovalev is now 34-4-1.

After the fight, Alvarez was noncommittal regarding which weight division he will compete at moving forward. Asked about middleweight rival Gennady Golovkin, whom Alvarez’s critics thought he ducked to avoid a trilogy fight this fall, Alvarez seemed to slowly be coming around.

“I have said it before. It’s not really a challenge for me. We’ve fought 24 rounds, and I beat him. It’s not really a challenge for me, but if it represents the business, why not?” Alvarez said.

No matter what Alvarez does next, heading into 2020, he is the undisputed pound for pound champion.