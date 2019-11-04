Jorge Masvidal opened Nate Diaz up and forced a bloody stoppage in the UFC 244 main event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday.

The cuts were so bad the referee intervened before the fourth round could start, anointing Masvidal as the “baddest mother f—–” in the game. He was even awarded a $50,000 “BMF” belt by former WWE superstar The Rock.

A little blood never hurt nobody #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/lGLPanjVxx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 3, 2019

“I was hyped, I was ready to go,” Diaz said. “I come in here to fight. It’s not my fault the doctor stopped it. We’ll run it back, though.”

Masvidal was ahead on the Octagon side judges’ scorecards, leading 30-26, 30-27, and 30-26 at the time of the stoppage, with two judges regarding round two as a dominant, 10-8 round.

And Masvidal didn’t seem happy with the result, either, saying that because he did not get a chance to stop Diaz for good, he would welcome a rematch.

“I didn’t get to baptize Nate, so we’re going to run it back,” the man dubbed “Street Jesus” said in the middle of the Octagon.

Diaz needed multiple stitches to repair the wounds.

It has been a wild year for Masvidal. He began 2019 by knocking out the English fighter Darren Till at a UFC Fight Night event in London in March. Four months later he broke the record for fastest knockout in UFC history, stopping Ben Askren with a flying knee at UFC 239.

Diaz will probably regroup and ask for a rematch. Another option for Diaz could be to finish the trilogy with Conor McGregor at some point in 2020.