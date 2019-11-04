The Seahawks receiver corps just potentially got a lot more deadly. After the Patriots released Josh Gordon after placing him on the injury reserve, the Seahawks claimed the former Browns receiver off waivers and will now catch passes from Russell Wilson.

Gordon has had a lackluster season so far in 2019 with 20 catches 287 yards and 1 touchdown. After Gordon injured his knee, it seems that the Patriots had made plans to let him go this season. The Patriots acquired Mohammad Sanu from the Falcons before placing Gordon on IR.

Gordon has said that he feels healthy enough to play and seemed surprised when he was placed on IR. Seattle might be a better situation for the big play receiver. Now Gordon will line up alongside rookie receiver D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Gordon will be an unrestricted free agent after this season and may be playing for his career after multiple suspensions kept him off the field during his prime years. Gordon has had a history with marijuana abuse, an issue that the All-Pro receiver has battled. His journey to recovery was documented in a piece by The Undisputed.

This is the second big-name receiver the Patriots have let go this season. All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown was waived by the team after a series of sexual assault accusations put pressure on the organization.