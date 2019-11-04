Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson picked apart the tightest defense in the NFL handing Tom Brady’s New England Patriots a 37-20 drubbing in the late game Sunday night.

Jackson ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns and went 17 for 23 for 163 yards and a score, leaving the Pats grabbing at air.

Jackson posted a 107.7 passer rating and accounted for three touchdowns and no turnovers — with a juke, a waltz and plenty of swag along the way. Not that he wants to dwell on his own accolades, of course. Nor the fact that he bamboozled Bill Belichick’s defense early in the first half and managed to adapt to its schematic trickery in the second. Nor the “M-V-P” chants that echoed across M&T Bank Stadium in the fourth quarter.

He beat the best defense in football, commanded by the best coach ever, who schemed and plotted to stop Jackson and came up with air.

“All starts with Lamar. Lamar runs the show,” veteran safety Earl Thomas said.. “you better be in great shape when you play us because Lamar’s gonna wear you down, mentally and physically.”

This game firmly planted him in that discussion, along with Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“We’ve got a lot of football left to play,” Jackson said. “I don’t really care about that. I appreciate it, but as I said before, I want something better than that.”

No player in NFL history has eclipsed 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season. Jackson is on pace to do both.

The Ravens will go as far as their young shot caller goes. Jackson continues to make his critics eat their words.