Like father like son.

Evan Holyfield, son of former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield, made his professional boxing debut on Saturday night and, like his father so often did, dominated his opponent. Young Holy came out swinging fast and hard and earned an easy win after knocking his opponent, Nick Winstead, to the floor and the fight was stopped after just 13 seconds.

“It was such a blessing to be able to showcase my talent on the card like this and God bless us all,” Evan Holyfield said afterward. “I was just expecting to box and I just went out there and did my job. I was zoned in and God just had me.”

If the goal was to build some hype for Holyfield, the plan worked. The 21-year-old looked great and is now 1-0 with a first-minute knockout win. Of course, any questions about the legitimacy of Winstead (0-2) and the quick stoppage are fair.

Winstead really was not given much of a chance. Sure, he looked completely overwhelmed at first, but he wasn’t given a shot beyond the knockdown. Regardless, we’re excited to see Holyfield begin his career.

The only blemish on Holyfield’s performance was that it was quietly marred by a poor stoppage as referee Robert Hoyle instantly waved off the fight without a count as Winstead was attempting to reach his feet. Despite a brief protest from the losing fighter, the call stood as the sparse crowd showered Holyfield in boos.

With his first win under his belt, the future is bright for young Holyfield to carry on the family tradition.