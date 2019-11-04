Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield star in the upcoming romantic comedy, The Photograph, centered around a woman mourning her mother’s death and finds love.

Rae’s character, Mae Morton, is on a journey to find out more about her mother’s life following her untimely passing because she found a photo in a safe-deposit box. During her journey, she comes across her love interest, Michael Block, portrayed by Stanfield.

Will Packer is on board to produce the film. Stella Meghie (The Weekend) will write and helm the film.

The cast also includes Chanté Adams, Y’lan Noel, Rob Morgan, Lil Rel Howery, and Courtney B. Vance.

Although the holidays are quickly approaching and there’s lots of holiday love to go around, the movie is slate for a Valentine’s Day release next year.

Check out the trailer below: