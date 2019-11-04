Win a Chance to Sit Down With Tory Lanez and The Source Magazine in NYC This Week

Do you want a chance to meet Tory Lanez in New York City ahead of the release of his Chixtape 5 project?

The Source Magazine has got you covered! Tory will be featured in our upcoming Up in the Source episode and 25 lucky fans will get the chance to sit in the audience during the pre-recording.

The interview will be followed by a Q&A, and fans will be gifted swag bags.

But there’s not a lot of time left to enter the contest. First you MUST be following The Source Magazine on Instagram. Then you complete the submission form to enter for your chance to win. The winners will receive confirmation e-mails on November 5th at 10:00pm. Every criteria must be met or you will be disqualified.

Tory Lanez has been relentlessly teasing this project for over a year, so you don’t want to miss this event. He catered to the fellas producing rap hits, but now it’s officially Chixtape season.

Over the weekend he unveiled the cover art, which featured Ashanti holding a sidekick cell phone. “2000 -2006 … I want to personally thank these 6 years for being the MAIN INSPIRATION to the SAMPLES and NOSTALGIA used on #Chixtape5,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have never been this hard on the PRODUCTION of any of my albums .. really hope y’all enjoy what I have had the honor of​ enjoying for the last 8 months.”

Chixtape 5 is slated to be released on November 15th. Are y’all ready?