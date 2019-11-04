Its been almost eight months since the murder of one of rap music’s finest voices, Nipsey Hussle. While fans across the world are still saddened by his unprecedented passing, last week, The Game and Blueface’s manager, Wack 100, made some controversial comments concerning the death of Nipsey Hussle.

Wack 100’s comments seemed to have many people believing that he was praising Eric Holder, Nipsey’s murderer, for killing the 33-year-old rapper. In an audio recording, Wack 100 had said that “Shitty Cuz, the alleged gunman, when it comes to the rules of engagement of gang banging, he did what he was supposed to do when another gang banger calls you a fa****, a pedophile or a snitch. You supposed to handle your business. And can’t nobody say that’s wrong.”

Wack 100 says Shitty Cuz was right for killing Nipsey Hussle https://t.co/zQA6tIOrH2 via https://t.co/HZoNL8Lm6w pic.twitter.com/7B8IFlIlcv — Rap News (@rapne_ws) October 22, 2019



Well, as of yesterday, it seems that the public scrutiny had gotten to Wack 100. Or better yet maybe he had gotten a phone call by Nipsey’s former manager. In an Instagram post, he shared that he had spoken to Nipsey’s former manager, Eugene “Big U” Henley and then posted “ALRIGHT YOU GUYS WIN @BIGU1 CALLED ME AND SCOLED ME. ILL BE QUIET NOW.”



It’ll be interesting to see what happens next, or if the beef is squashed for sure.