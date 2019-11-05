21 Savage Restricted From Traveling Outside the US, Immigration Case May Not Be Heard for Years

Back in February, 21 Savage was detained by ICE and now while facing deportation he can’t leave the country, hindering his ability to tour and he does not have a court date.

The “Bank Account” rapper arrived in the U.S. legally from the United Kingdom in 2005. His visa expired and he has been living in the states without an updated form for years. Reports state 21 Savage attempted to secure a new document to no avail. TMZ details 21 was able to receive a work permit last month but he will not be able to leave the country until the full court case is completed.

The case would be heard in Atlanta unfortunately for Savage that may not be for years as the immigration cases in the city are backlogged. Some records show that cases have been scheduled out until 2022.

More details on 21 Savage’s case as it becomes available.