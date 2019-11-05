Actor Jason Mitchell, who was fired from his management company, The Chi series and the Netflix series Desperados because of the sexual misconduct accusations made against him, speaks about the controversy in his interview with The Breakfast Club yesterday.

Mitchell, who lost two acting gigs due to allegations made against him, gave his version of what happened in Mexico City during the incident in question in his interview on Power 105.

“To be honest I’m not 100 percent sure what the allegations themselves were, but I can tell you what happened. We were in pre-production and I went out with a co-worker of mine and she got drunk. Being the person that I am, I felt responsible to make sure she got home…we’re in Mexico City and we’re in a foreign land and we should stick together. This isn’t where I leave her. I made sure she got home and the next day it kind of all slapped me in my face,” Mitchell said.

“I felt like I was doing the right thing. The next day, they said they needed to talk to me about this activity and I told them my side of the story but it felt as if there is something that I missed,” continued the Superfly co-star.

When it comes to his firing from The Chi, Mitchell contrasts the story told by the show’s creator, Lena Waithe and Season 2 showrunner, Ayanna Floyd Davis.

According to reports, Mitchell’s girlfriend on The Chi, Tiffany Boone is one of several actresses who made complaints about the actor who played Eazy-E on Straight Outta Compton. Sources say Waithe didn’t do enough to protect her female cast members, but she vehemently states she yielded all the power she could to rectify the situation.

“Tiffany Boone left the show because she got a better job. She put in two seasons with us and she went on to get a better job. Anybody who knows Tiffany Boone knows that she is the epitome of a Black woman…if you try her, she will get you together, right then and there. I encourage people to be more like that. Had me and Tiffany ever had a situation in which she felt sexually harassed, she would have told me about myself in that moment,” said Mitchell.