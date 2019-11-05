He said he’s hiding his kid from the world, not the other way around.

Drake took to his Instagram page to post a very obscure picture of his son Adonis rocking his “I Love Daddy” socks. Despite the fact of being so private about his sole heir in the past two years, the Toronto native is slowly opening up about his two year old son.

Originally, Drake was hush about his baby boy with Sophie Brussaux, but as recent as last month, Drake shared a pic of Adonis’ birthday party in his Toronto mansion that he co-hosted along with his son’s mom.

Brussaux is a Parisian resident and artist who has painted celebrity portraits for the likes of the late Amy Winehouse, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Angela Bassett and others.

Drake has yet to post a public pic of him and Brussaux together.