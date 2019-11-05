A man that either broke in line in front of someone or someone cut in front of him in a Popeye’s Restaurant in Prince George’s County, MD last night was stabbed to death over the newly-popular chicken sandwich that was made all the rage on social media.

The fight between the two angry patrons ended up outside with the 28-year-old man eft dead at the scene.

Fights have been erupting at Popeye’s ever since the chicken sandwich was made available, but this is the first time that someone was actually killed while waiting in line for the chicken.

TheSource.com will bring you more updates on the latest fisticuffs brewing in “Popeye Madness”.