Irv Gotti had The Wendy Show lit on Monday afternoon.

There have been tons of chatter surrounded around Gotti’s past relationship with Ashanti ever since a recent episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York that insinuated that they had an affair. But the Murder Inc. CEO appeared on the talk show to clear the air and say the singer isn’t a homewrecker.

“No, Ashanti is not a homewrecker, guys. Ashanti had nothing to do with me and Deb. Deb caught me when I was directing ‘I Cry’ in Baltimore. Deb, being the vicious person she is, she came down unannounced, ‘I’m Mrs. Lorenzo, give me the room key.’ The door was latched, but she knows I’m in there. That’s what broke me and Deb up.”

He didn’t name this woman, but he assured that Ashanti “wasn’t even in the picture” during the alleged affair. He directed the conversation to the crowd: “Can I talk about this, with women, and I’m gonna circle back to you Wendy,” he said. “Why is it, if a man and a woman is married and they get separated and they’re totally separated … with me and Deb separated, she caught me cheating,” Gotti said.

You know Wendy had to get down to the tea and ask Irv Gotti when’s the last time he spoke to the “Foolish” singer. He replied “we don’t speak. I’d talk to her. It’s nothing to me.”

Ashanti has been on mute about the entire situation but people are wondering about her future on the Murder Inc. reunion tour since she’s not in good standing with Irv.

In 2013 he addressed their affair rumors on The Breakfast Club. “Here’s the real. Me and Ashanti have a unique and special bond. Okay? We made great music together. No, we didn’t have sex. I never slept with Ashanti,” Gotti said. “Let me tell you about our relationship. Listen, we at Murder Inc. is like a family. What happened when I fell upon hard times, certain people bailed. She bailed. She didn’t wanna be a part of Murder Inc. no more. She’s this princess that I created and the ‘Murder’ wasn’t good for the image anymore.”