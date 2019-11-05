By: Amira Lawson

Chile, these artists get more and more creative. Seattle rapper, Macklemore has a trick up his sleeve after announcing to fans that he will be creating a “Magic Rap Album.” The rapper told HipHopDX, “I’ve been doing magic for about 2.5 years now. A lot of people are already calling me mid-pack David Blaine. One afternoon in my magic shed, I was doing some rabbit work when the idea hit me — ‘What if I combined my natural ability of wizardry and used music to genre blend!?’ I ran it by the local magician community in Seattle and one out of two of them agreed — it was a great idea.” We’ll be the judge of that.

Macklemore posted himself in a purple wizard costume on Instagram, with this caption. “ CONTEST ALERT. I’ve been working hard on this magic shit. And now I’m combining both of my talents for the first-ever Magic Rap album. And YOU get to pick the name. Drop the best album title in the comments, I’ll select the best one and whoever wins gets a free dog. (I pick the dog and I get to name it though. That’s fair). Good luck.”

Macklemore hasn’t released an album since Gemini in 2017 which featured artists like Lil Yatchy, Offset, Kesha, and Skylar Grey. Let’s see if he will have any artist to join his solo act.