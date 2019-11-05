The Popeyes chicken sandwich craze has officially gone too far. Reports out of the D.C. area detail the death of one person after a stabbing inside a Prince George’s County Popeyes.

Fox 5 DC reports the fatal stabbing occurred at a Popeyes in the 6200 blocks of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill on Monday evening.

Sources at the scene state the incident was sparked by an altercation over the chicken sandwich, specifically one customer cutting the other in the line waiting for the trending bite.

We’re here on scene. The chicken sandwich ad is right in the window. It came back Sunday and sources tell us a fight over someone cutting in line led to a stabbing death tonight in Oxon Hill MD. pic.twitter.com/9LRMRUNOpZ — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) November 5, 2019