Megan Thee Stallion continues to finesse and stay in a fly dress.

After an explosive year, the head Hottie revealed that she’s one of the faces of Coach’s holiday campaign. The “Wonder For All” campaign features Yara Shahidi, Kate Moss, Spike and Tonya Lee and more.

Meg is photographed riding a merry go-round with her lengthy braid in one hand, and a black leather Coach back in the other. Although it seems like a hot shot because of the rapper’s name, they’re actually updating their horse and carriage design from the 50s.

Megan Thee Stallion and Yara Shahidi for Coach winter campaign. pic.twitter.com/mhIObvT7Ll — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) November 4, 2019

This is a great seasonal transition for Megan Thee Stallion. She had the world at her whim coining the term Hot Girl Summer and delivering a powerful record with Nicki Minaj to back it up. She then celebrated Halloween with the release of her Hottieween featuring Dave East. Now as Winter approaches, the hotties are ready for the return of Tina Snow.