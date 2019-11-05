“I did not meet a monster,” Steinback said. “I met a man who is hurting. … He’s done a great deal of good in his life.”

Steinback most certainly has a great way of practicing discernment with the folk he represents. In the past he has represented the following high-profile clients, proving that his wizardry is top shelf: Scott Fawell, the former aide to Gov. George Ryan who provided crucial testimony against his boss; Stuart Levine, a political insider who became one of the government’s key witnesses in the corruption investigation of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich; and William Hanhardt, the Chicago police chief of detectives who pleaded guilty to running a mob-connected jewelry theft ring.

In addition to all of the sex with under-aged girl charges, R. Kelly is also facing a racketeering indictment in New York. Let’s see if Steinback can perform some “alakazam” for the embattled R&B singer, and get him out of jail- and exonerated…

Actually… Kelz made need more than magic, but probably an Act of God to free him this time.