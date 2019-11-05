Ooops!

Someone kept the mic on while broadcast journalist, Amy Robach was venting about having the scoop on one of the stories of the year, before anyone else. It kinda sounded like she was ragging on her boss… We’ve all been there… so of course we understand… only problem is… her mic was on and everyone heard it.

According to the Huffington Post, a clip was posted online where Robach was talking about her interview with Virginia Giuffre, a woman that claims to have been one of the young women trafficked by Jeff Epstein. The embarrassing clip of her fussing was posted by right-wing group Project Veritas, with the intention to embarrass her.

“We would not put it on the air,” she said. “First of all, I was told, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.’ Then the palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will that we, that also quashed the story.”

BREAKING: @abcnews anchor @arobach caught on ‘hot mic’ in August disgustedly exposing networks decision to strategically spike bombshell investigation into Jefferey Esptein over THREE YEARS AGO. Says what she had was “unbelievable” #EpsteinCoverup: https://t.co/HagfLpwKDn pic.twitter.com/fPvJc3JCCQ — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2019

“She told me everything,” Robach said of her discussion with Giuffre. “She had pictures. She had everything.”

She also told the Huffington Post in a statement that this was a “a private moment of frustration.”

“I was upset that an important interview I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn’t air because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standards about her allegations,” she said.

“My comments about Prince Andrew and her allegation that she had seen Bill Clinton on Epstein’s private island were in reference to what Virginia Roberts said in that interview in 2015. I was referencing her allegations ― not what ABC News had verified through our reporting.”

Seeming to double back she said, “no one ever told me or the team to stop reporting on Jeffrey Epstein, and we have continued to aggressively pursue this important story.”