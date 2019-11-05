SOURCE SPORTS: Devin Booker Drops 40 Points and Gives 76ers Their First Loss

There are officially no more undefeated teams in the NBA after Monday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers. The Suns beat the 76ers at home 109-114 led by a Devin Booker 40 point explosion. This was Booker’s 10th career 40 point game. The Sixers now stand at 5-1.

No team stays undefeated in this league. We've got the W in photos for you here! — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 5, 2019

The 23-year-old Guard not only secured the win for his team, but he also made history becoming the 8th youngest player to score 6,000 career points. According to NBA.com, Booker joins the company of Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Andrew Wiggins, and Tracy McGrady.

The Suns have played well despite losing their big man DeAndre Ayton to suspension. Ayton was suspended for 25 games for testing positive for using a banned substance. Ayton is appealing the suspension.

"As far as a pure scorer, I think he's probably the best I've seen." – @RealTJohnson on @DevinBook pic.twitter.com/01cCPviqBV — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 5, 2019

The Sixers were without their All-Star Center Joel Embiid who was serving the last of his 2-game suspension for his fight with Karl Anthony-Towns. Al Horford stepped up in his absence dropping 32 points, half of which came from 3 pointers.