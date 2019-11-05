TLC, Kelly Rowland, Ozuna & More to Attend Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy’s 93rd annual Thanksgiving Day parade is going down on November 28th in New York City.

Emmy award-winning actor, Billy Porter, Latin trap singer, Ozuna, Black Eyed Peas, TLC, and Kelly Rowland will all be on deck to help celebrate.

Other participants include Ciara, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Debbie Gibson, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and former NASA astronauts Kay Hire and Janet Kavandi.

The youngest female rapper signed to a deal, That Girl Lay Lay, Natasha Bedingfield, Chris Young, NCT 127, Chris Janson, Josh Dela Cruz, and the Muppets of Sesame Street are also apart of the line-up.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade special will air at 9 a.m. EST on NBC’s Today show.