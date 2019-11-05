Watch the cast of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed Dolemite Is My Name sit down and intimately chat the making of their new career-shifting film, Rudy Ray Moore’s everlasting legacy and how Blaxploitation films greatly impacted culture in this must-see roundtable interview.

Led by Eddie Murphy as the late and iconic Moore, the incredible story (directed by Craig Brewer) of how the legend of Dolemite was born also features Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, and Tituss Burgess with breakout star Da’Vine Joy Randolph rounding out the dynamic main cast.