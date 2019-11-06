By: Amira Lawson

Rap mogul Diddy, was surrounded by love and gifts as he celebrated his 50th birthday. “I’m not having a party, y’all. Just chilling, chilling with the family today. Keep the circle tight,” he posted on Instagram.

Christian Combs, stage name King Combs sure celebrates birthdays like royalty. It’s safe to say that Christian is literally Diddy’s mini-me as he gifted his father with a diamond-encrusted portrait of the two side by side made up of 100,000 stones. This doesn’t top the gold jet ski that he received for his birthday from his father. Happy Belated Birthday to Diddy.