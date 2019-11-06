Republican Daniel Cameron was elected Kentucky’s next attorney general Tuesday —the first African American to ever win a race for the office and the first Republican to do so in over 70 years.

Cameron, a 33-year old first-time candidate from Louisville, won over 57% of the vote, beating Democratic nominee Greg Stumbo — the former speaker of the House attempting a political comeback after losing his seat three years ago.

Cameron overcame challenges from Stumbo about his lack of experience and a lawsuit from a Louisville resident that said Cameron didn’t have enough years as a practicing attorney to run for the office.

Cameron is a celebrated Republican, but in his victory speech, Cameron left the door open for working cooperatively with a Democratic Gov.-elect Andy Beshear if that’s how Kentucky’s very close governor’s race turns out.

“We’re gonna get back to the bread-and-butter basics of being the state’s top law enforcement officer,” Cameron said. “We have a responsibility in the coming days to work with whomever, whether you have a Republican designation by your name or a Democratic designation.”