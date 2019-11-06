It’s really levels in money and JAY-Z is showing you how a billionaire does it. Tuesday afternoon, a couple of Hov’s best friends received an invite to an event, but it wasn’t any ordinary invite.
Meek Mill and Swizz Beats both hit Instagram to share their VIP invites, which were Rolex watches and a bottle of Ace of Spades.
“Hov sent these as VIP passes,” Meek wrote on his Instagram story. “SMH this rich shit getting out of control lol … I’m not joking lol.”
“Levels. Hov is on another level with the invite game,” Swizz captioned his story. “It came with a Daytona Rolex and a bottle of Ace.”
Complex details the Rolex watches were given as VIP passes for the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala, a black-tie event and a blackjack tournament that will be held at Seminole hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
You can see more details about that event below.
