Talk about baby mama drama!

Famed comedian Lil Rel Howery is embroiled in a messy custody battle for his son after learning that his ex has made both him and her current husband think that they are both the father of her two year old son.

Chicago native Rel says in recently filed documents in court that his baby’s mother is claiming two men and the father of their two year old son. She told the Get Out he was the father and he has financially supported the child since birth. He says she told him the child had his last name and he often flew the child from Illinois to Los Angeles to visit him. He claims she also told him she was divorced.

Rel now claims that his child’s mother, LeChez Davis, put her husband’s name on the child’s birth certificate instead of that of Howery.

Last month, Rel took the DNA test and found out that he is indeed the father of the two year old baby boy.

Howery is seeking full custody and wants to move his son with him to Los Angeles.