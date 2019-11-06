Philadelphia Eagles star safety Malcolm Jenkins and the Player’s Coalition have announced The Responsibility Program, with the first of many PSAs that will highlight parents whose children were the victims of police brutality and gun violence.

The PSAs will go on to educate football fans and raise awareness about how the injustices affect the community and police relations throughout the country.

The first PSA details Danroy “DJ” Henry, the former football player form Pace University who was fatally shot on October 17, 2010, by a police officer in Mount Pleasant, NY. The PSA is narrated by his mother, Angella Henry, who details the story of her son.

The officer who shot Henry stated he was threatened by DJ but witnesses at the scene detailed the officer was the aggressor. Henry received a public apology from Mount Pleasant officials in 2017. The killing of Henry robbed the opportunity to play in the NFL and details one of the examples of injustice that impacts the community.

“We have a responsibility to use our platforms to unite people and foster positive change in our communities, but we can’t achieve that goal without education,” Jenkins said in a statement. “We want this PSA to generate productive dialogue between people of all backgrounds, so we can start to bridge the communication gap and work together to end these injustices.”

You can watch the PSA below.