Chicago emcee Rockie Fresh is getting ready for the release of his debut album, Destination, which will be released through Rostrum Records.

With the album set for a November 15 release, Fresh has dropped the trackless for the album featuring 24hrs, Casey Veggies, Chris Brown, Arin Ray, and Tory Lanez.

Prior to the release, fans can get another audio and visual experience in “Round Here.”

“The album should be expected to be well rounded, showcasing a lot of different styles and emotions,” Fresh says to Billboard. “[I’m] letting fans more into my personal life.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of work on my side to give the people high-quality music and visuals. Round Here is a high energy vibe meant to turn your day up and get you ready to put in work. Video is shot in Chicago to give you a glimpse of how my team and I move around the city.”

You can see the video below and also get a look at the tracklist.

