NBA fans were looking forward to the potential NBA finals preview between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks happening Wednesday. Unfortunately, Kawhi Leonard will be given a rest day and will not face off against the Bucks.

Last year’s MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and last year’s Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard had a battle in the Eastern Conference Finals last season and fans wanted them to run it back on Wednesday. With Kawhi out, Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley will lead the Clippers into battle against Giannis and company.

Fans voiced their frustration about the Leonard essentially taking the day off on what will be nationally televised game.

This isn’t The Claw’s first rest game of the season. Leonard took a game off when the Clippers played the Jazz in what was a back to back for the Steve Ballmer owned franchise.

We have yet to see the Clippers with their full roster available. Paul George has been out while recovering from shoulder surgery during the offseason. He was expected to miss at least the first 10 games this season according to CBS Sports.

 