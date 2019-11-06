NBA fans were looking forward to the potential NBA finals preview between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks happening Wednesday. Unfortunately, Kawhi Leonard will be given a rest day and will not face off against the Bucks.

Last year’s MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and last year’s Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard had a battle in the Eastern Conference Finals last season and fans wanted them to run it back on Wednesday. With Kawhi out, Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley will lead the Clippers into battle against Giannis and company.

ProBasketballTalk : Kawhi Leonard to get load management night off Wednesday vs. Buckshttps://t.co/RivUB1HFYo — MILAN MILAN! (@MILANFERNANDEZ) November 6, 2019

Fans voiced their frustration about the Leonard essentially taking the day off on what will be nationally televised game.

Kawhi Leonard sitting out his second Nationally Televised game due to "Load Management" is pathetic and embarrassing. The league has a problem and they need to find a way to fix it. And they wonder why the NBA ratings are down. ESPN/TNT has to be furious when this happens. — Corey Clark (@CoreyClarkRadio) November 6, 2019

The @NBA needs to do something about these star players, taking day offs citing load management. Either shorten the season, or stop approving this trash. People pay a lot of money on tickets – FOH with this non-sense. #KawhiLeonard https://t.co/1htwjVjW4b — For_The_Masses (@For_The_Masses) November 6, 2019

Kawhi Leonard should be fined and suspended.. doc rivers, Lawrence Frank and the owner as well… PLAY THE GAME, you owe it the league!! Do your part in order to keep the NBA and the brand of the NBA what it is ! — Jiggy Josh (@ProfessorCorria) November 6, 2019

This isn’t The Claw’s first rest game of the season. Leonard took a game off when the Clippers played the Jazz in what was a back to back for the Steve Ballmer owned franchise.

We have yet to see the Clippers with their full roster available. Paul George has been out while recovering from shoulder surgery during the offseason. He was expected to miss at least the first 10 games this season according to CBS Sports.