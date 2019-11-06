The Roc Nation Sports family has expanded with the signing of New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris and Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris.

The Morris twin brothers are entering their ninth NBA seasons. Marcus is entering his first season with the Knicks where he starts. Markieff is entering his first season with the Pistons as a starting forward. The North Philadelphia brothers were selected in the 2011 NBA Draft pick after their tenures at the University of Kansas. Markieff went 13th and Marcus 14th in the draft to the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets, respectively.