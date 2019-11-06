T.I. Says He Takes His Daughter to Gynecologist to “Check Her Hymen”

In a moment that is getting the King of the South blasted online, T.I. said that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter to her gynecologist yearly to ensure her hymen is “still intact.”

Tip was a guest on the Ladies Like Us podcast with Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham and spoke about discussing sex with his daughters. When giving insight on his interaction with his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris, he revealed he also joins her on doctor visits.

“Not only have we had the conversation. We have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” T.I. said. “Yes, I go with her.”

The rapper and host of the ExpediTIously podcast stated that he left a note that read “Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.” after her 16th birthday party.

“So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor comes and talk, and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism,” T.I. said. “He’s like, ‘You know, sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? See, Doc? Ain’t no problem.'”

After a doctor alerted T.I. that a hymen could be broken due to other activities that are not sexual, the rapper made sure to make a point that he knows his daughter’s activities.

“I say, ‘Look, Doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please, and give me back my results expeditiously.'”

He also states, “I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

Many thoughts about T.I.’s practices with his daughter has been shared online. In addition to a user who noticed that Deyjah is slyly adding in her own opinion on the matter.

You can hear the conversation here.