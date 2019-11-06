The Isley Brothers, Outkast and The Neptunes Nominated for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Hip-Hop and R&B are once again represented in the nominees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The Isley Brothers, Outkast, and The Neptunes among the 24 nominees.

The Associated Press reports of the 24 nominees, six spots will be granted into the Hall of Fame. The Induction & Awards Gala is on June 11.

Eligibility for the Hall of Fame comes after writing hit songs for at least 20 years. Performing nominees for the show include Journey, Gloria Estefan, and The Isley Brothers. Previous inductees from Hip-Hop include Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, and Jermaine Dupri.

The Induction & Awards Gala will occur in New York City on June 11, 2020. Three non-performing songwriters and three performing writers can be voted on until December 16.