Tory Lanez and Tyga have become the best of friends.

The two artists have bonded over a similar misfortune: hair loss. Before rocking the braids, Tyga endured hairline struggles at an early age. At some point, he would eventually have to take off the fitted cap. Once the “Taste” rapper discovered the hairline doctor, he would not only change his life but the lives of many others. with similar struggles.

For instance, Tory Lanez shared some of Tyga’s pain at an early age. In a recent interview, Tory Lanez showed an extreme amount of gratitude to the man responsible for saving his hairline.

“When I met Tyga and I was like yo, I’ll give you unlimited features for the rest of your life,” said the Grammy-nominated artist. “He has an unlimited feature pass for giving up the secret.”

Tory received the plug from Tyga at a time when he was unwilling to share the secret with everyone else. Fortunately, Tyga was able to empathize with a struggling brother and help him out.

“I’m too young to be, you know, looking like this, ” Lanez told Tyga. The “Luv” crooner even offered to share the secret with the host as well, who sports a bald head.

Over the past couple of months, Tory Lanez has built the momentum for his highly anticipated project Chixtape 5. The 2000s inspired mixtape series started in 2011. The increased hype surrounding Chixtape 5 is its availability on all streaming platforms upon its release. So far, Tory has only previewed a song sampling T-Pain’s “I’m Sprung.” Chixtape 5 is set to release on Friday, November 15.