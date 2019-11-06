Talk about keeping it gangsta! But not so much.

Recent footage of the arrest of NFL player Alex Collins uncovered by TMZ shows the former Ravens player after he skidded of the road in the snow in Owings Mills, Maryland when the police show up.

Within moments the arresting officer mentioned to the 25-year old that he smelled the odor of marijuana in the car and that the running back needs to confess how much weed he has in the car.

Collins said that the marijuana and gun belonged to his friend Tykheem “TJ” Dunaway, who was a passenger in the car earlier in the day. When Dunaway returned to the scene, both Collins and TJ were arrested for possession of marijuana. Collins was also charged for the illegal handgun in his vehicle.

Collins was cut from the Ravens due to the arrest, but received probation and a fine in his agreed upon plea deal.