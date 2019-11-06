YK Osiris was arrested in Atlanta on Monday on felony charges of aggravated assault by strangulation for allegedly choking his girlfriend at his birthday party.

According to TMZ, the police report says that Osiris’ girlfriend made the report back in September, claiming that they got into a fight in which he ended up choking her and biting her face.

She said the fight started when she confronted him about a pic in his phone of a woman wearing nothing but a towel.

She allegedly told the cops he chased her upstairs into a bathroom, where he choked her and bit her on her face. The police report says his girlfriend had a noticeable mark under her left eye, where she claims she was bitten.

Osiris was denied bond after he was arrested. Osiris has a preliminary hearing later this month at the Fulton County Courthouse.

