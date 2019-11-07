BJ the Chicago Kid Performs Nine Song Medley for His Tiny Desk Concert

BJ the Chicago Kid Performs Nine Song Medley for His Tiny Desk Concert

Recently NPR has rolled out an amazing onslaught of Tiny Desk Concerts but BJ the Chicago Kid aimed to smash all of them. The Windy City singer hit the NPR offices and let off an impressive nine songs in the 17-minute run.

BJ fans and newcomers get treated to a discography spanning set that brings hits from his pre-album days, his In My Mind debut and his most recent 1123 which released this summer.

If this small set was impressive you can catch these songs and more in full on his 1123 tour, which gets back in motion later this month.

Check out his reaction to his performance and the actual set below.

Heard I broke the record for most songs performed in under 15mins on @NPR‘s Tiny Desk🤙🏾 Tune in tomorrow to watch. pic.twitter.com/cEuHOHKOtK — BJ THE CHICAGO KID (@BJTHECHICAGOKID) November 5, 2019