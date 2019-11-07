Chris Brown is selling drip at a discounted price.

Members of Team Breezy get the opportunity to invade CB’s closet for two days. Yesterday, Chris Brown announced a yard sale at his home in Tarzana, CA. The “No Guidance” artist has certainly racked up on his drip over the years. The flyer on Brown’s Instagram read, “featuring significantly marked-down, high end designer items.” Fans gathered and formed an overwhelmingly long line that wrapped around Breezy’s multi-acre home. The thrift-like event received coverage from news outlets. Although the line looked like a Black Friday sale at Best Buy, one fan guaranteed that everyone would be able to get their hands on some exclusive merchandise.

“Everybody in this line will get something, if not more,” said the shopper. He also added that there was free ice cream available as well. According to TMZ, Brown claims that L.A. officers harassed him over his yard sale yesterday because he did not have a permit, although the City of Los Angeles does not require a permit for yard sales. Despite authority interference, the yard sale was well received by the public.

Chris Brown’s creative and fashionable nature led him to launch a successful clothing brand, Black Pyramid. After patterning with Pink + Dolphin founders, Cena Barhaghi and Neima Khalia, Black Pyramid was born in November of 2012. On its 7th year anniversary, Brown is coincidentally giving back to his day one supporters.

The Grammy Award artist recently wrapped up his IndiGOAT US tour last month. Brown continues to celebrate a number of accomplishments and milestones this year. “No Guidance” remains in the top 10 Hot 100 charts. In addition, his Gunna assisted single “Heat” recently topped the urban radio charts. Indigo was certified gold this past summer, marking 9 consecutive gold or platinum albums.