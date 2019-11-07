By: Amira Lawson

Following her split with Travis Scott, rumors spread across the media stating that Drake and Kylie Jenner are dating. Sources said that the two have been spending a lot of “romantic time together.” The rumors began after Kylie attended Drake’s 33rd birthday party.

US Weekly details their sources say, “They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company, they were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood, and [she] and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there.” The two also happen to be neighbors in Calabasas California.

TMZ insisted that there is no love connection between the two and that they are just good friends. As for the status of Travis and Kylie Jenner, they seem to be co-parenting. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority.” Kylie Jenner stated.