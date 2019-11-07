View this post on Instagram @morelife A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 5, 2019 at 3:45pm PST



The cannabis business is booming and Drake is making sure that you know that he is on the ins. The 6ix God sent flowers bouquets to Canadian media members to promote his latest business venture.

The company is titled More Life Growth Co, which you may have got a gander at via his Instagram post promoting the company’s new account. Aside from the floral arrangements and the cryptic Instagram teaser, there is not much known about what is to come from the company. However, the Canadian trademark database lists the company as cannabis and cannabis-related products, according to Hip Hop DX.

If you need more information about what will be coming from Drake, the details may not be too far away. Reporter Dina Pugliese-Mirkovich shared her bouquet on Instagram and stated more information would be coming on Thursday.

