By: Amira Lawson

Kevin McCall, who has a daughter with America’s Next Top Model star, Eva Marcille has reportedly been arrested this past Tuesday. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office claims McCall swatted away a sergeant’s hands. When another officer attempted to detain him he broke free. In a last attempt to grab the rapper, he and a sergeant tumbled down an escalator. This resulted in McCall being charged with four misdemeanors: obstruction of a law enforcement officer, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and simple assault.

The Atlanta Housewife told The Real talk show, “He was arrested for going into court for a case that he filed against me.” The rapper arrived at the Fulton County courthouse to attend a custody hearing over the two’s five-year-old daughter, Marley Rae. Eva tells The Real that she has been warning everyone of McCall’s crazy habits.

On an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Eva said, “I still feel a sense of threat. I have had to move five times, and I still feel a sense of uneasiness.” So much so that Eva decided to change the last name of their daughter, Marley Rae from McCall to Sterling, which is the last name of her husband, Michael Sterling. “I changed my daughter’s name from his last name to our family name which is Sterling, and he (Kevin McCall) now wants to reverse that change.”

“The truth is my job as a mom and as a parent is to protect my daughter, and I’m going to protect her against all cost and no matter what it takes.” Eva insisted that she will protect her daughter even if it means keeping her away from her biological father. Hopefully, the two will be able to work things out.