‘Love And Hip Hop’s Mendeecees Harris Will Be Released From Prison Before The End Of 2019

‘Love And Hip Hop’s Mendeecees Harris Will Be Released From Prison Before The End Of 2019

According to an exclusive report from TheShadeRoom, it has been reported that Mendeecees will be released from prison before the end of the year.

The reality TV star was arrested for drug trafficking back in 2015 and sentenced to eight years in prison, but sources say that Mr. Harris could be released within the month and no later than December 15th.

Looking to be reunited with his wife Yandy Smith and their baby boy, we wish Mendeecees a positive and swift return back to society.