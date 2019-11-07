Last month reports surfaced stating Suge Knight was trusting Ray J with his life story. Today, the Daily Mail details Ray J is in “secret talks” with the Trump Administration in efforts to potentially pardon the Death Row Records leader.

The insider states Ray J is looking to follow in the steps of his former bae Kim Kardashian in an attempt to successfully lobby for Knight’s freedom.

“He saw what Kim was able to do with her work in the criminal justice system and he is determined to show he can do the same,” the insider said to DailyMailTV.

“He’s adamant that he can convince Trump to pardon Suge and that people will respect him for doing so.”

The report details Ray J has been attempting to secure a meeting with President Trump at the White House, but the administration prefers for the two to meet on the road. There is also belief the conversation is close to happening after Ray J was invited to join Trump on Air Force One to rallies in Louisiana and Texas earlier this month. The in-air meet up did not happen due to scheduling conflicts.

Suge Knight is currently serving 28 years in prison for the hit-and-run accident that killed Terry Carter and injured another man in 2015. Knight originally received 11 years behind bars but it was doubled due to the three-strikes law in California, which also took into consideration his prior convictions.

A source close to Ray J states he is petitioning the president on the belief that Knight wants to change his life and learned his lesson.