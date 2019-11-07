Antonio Brown might be calling it quits after a rollercoaster 2019 season. The former Oakland Raiders Wide Receiver took to social media to announce that he’s moving on.

“F— @nfl I’m going down another path no more making money off my blood and sweat! No more control of my name and body clear my name I am done with it ! So you fantasy f—s can let it go,” AB wrote on Instagram.

The All-Pro athlete sent the league into a frenzy with his antics and scandals that left him unemployed. After a public dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders where he would never play a game. Brown put the Raiders through a whirlwind when he complained about having to change his helmet due to new NFL rules and threatened to retire if he couldn’t wear his original helmet.

The red line was when Brown fought with the Raiders’ front office reportedly calling Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock a “cracker.” Brown was waived from the Raiders without his guaranteed $30 million and the Patriots pounced on the Miami native once he hit free agency.

Brown would only play one game with the Patriots before a sexual harassment scandal-plagued AB and forced the Patriots to release him without his signing bonus.

The NFL was investigating the allegations against AB and he is scheduled to meet with the NFL next week as a part of that investigation. Brown’s agent said multiple teams are interested in signing him, but according to his IG post he may be ready to look for his next bag.