The View is known for creating interesting political dialogue. Mostly because Whoopi and her crew won’t allow anyone to get on the platform and bull crap the American people.

On Thursday, Nov. 7th, Donald Trump Jr. came on the show and tried to push his book and protect his father’s legacy. Wrong decision… wrong, wrong, wrong decision… to try and come for Whoopi.

Check out the videos and tell us what you think:

The hosts and their guests discussed everything from FSOTUS’s leaking of a name of a key whistle blower of his father, how his dad disrespected John McCain while he was dying, and bringing down the social discourse of the country.

Do you believe that DTJ defended himself well, or do you think he, his girlfriend and his father need to take a hike?